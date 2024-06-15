Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A workshop on ‘Competency-based lesson planning was organised at the school. The event, which was led by Seema Abrol from Ratna Sagar, focussed on equipping educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to design and implement lessons that emphasise competency over traditional rote learning. Abrol, an expert in educational strategies, guided participants through the principles of competency-based education (CBE), which aims to ensure students develop specific skills and abilities through practical and applied learning experiences. During the workshop, teachers were introduced to various methodologies and tools for creating lesson plans that align with the CBE principles. They learnt how to set clear, measurable learning outcomes, assess student progress effectively, and adapt their teaching strategies to meet the diverse needs of their students. The interactive sessions included hands-on activities, collaborative planning, and discussions on best practices in competency-based education. The workshop was well-received by attendees, who appreciated the practical insights and the opportunity to enhance their instructional approaches to foster a more student-centred learning environment. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the workshop would empower teachers to create more engaging and effective lesson plans. By embracing CBE, the principal believed that the school could better support students’ individual learning needs, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic educational experience.

