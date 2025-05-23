Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Mother’s Day

The school celebrated Mother’s Day. A special event was organised for the mothers of the pre-primary classes students to honour and celebrate the essence of motherhood. The celebration commenced with a soulful Bible verse and a special prayer dedicated to all mothers. The day was filled with cheerful activities and interactive games, including “Guess the Song,” “Ramp Walk with Kids,” “Musical Chairs,” and “Mom’s Talent Show,” that brought smiles and laughter all around. Every mother was felicitated with an appreciation certificate for her wholehearted participation, making each feel valued and cherished. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the active involvement of the mothers and emphasised the importance of nurturing strong school-parent bonds. The event concluded on a joyful note, creating beautiful memories for both children and their mothers — memories to be treasured for a lifetime.

Advertisement