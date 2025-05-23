DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Mother’s Day

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, celebrates Mother’s Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school celebrated Mother’s Day. A special event was organised for the mothers of the pre-primary classes students to honour and celebrate the essence of motherhood. The celebration commenced with a soulful Bible verse and a special prayer dedicated to all mothers. The day was filled with cheerful activities and interactive games, including “Guess the Song,” “Ramp Walk with Kids,” “Musical Chairs,” and “Mom’s Talent Show,” that brought smiles and laughter all around. Every mother was felicitated with an appreciation certificate for her wholehearted participation, making each feel valued and cherished. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the active involvement of the mothers and emphasised the importance of nurturing strong school-parent bonds. The event concluded on a joyful note, creating beautiful memories for both children and their mothers — memories to be treasured for a lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper