Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, conducts cabinet initiation

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, conducted its cabinet initiation. The event commenced on a solemn note with a reading from the Holy Bible, invoking blessings for the newly appointed members. This was followed by a welcome address. The newly elected student leaders were formally inducted as they received their badges and sashes from the Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, entrusted the ceremonial lamp to the Head Girl, Bishakhadeep Kaur, signifying the light of knowledge and responsibility. The school flag was ceremoniously handed over to the Head Boy, Priyanshu Patel, marking the beginning of their leadership journey. The cabinet members took a solemn oath, pledging to uphold the values of the school and carry out their duties with dedication and integrity. Addressing the gathering, the founders and directors encouraged students to embrace leadership opportunities and strive towards excellence in all spheres of life. The principal congratulated the newly appointed cabinet and motivated them to lead by example and inspire their peers.

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