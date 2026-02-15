DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, facilitate Pariksha Pe Charcha online

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, facilitate Pariksha Pe Charcha online

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:28 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, facilitated the live online streaming of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 for its students. Under the able aegis of the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, the school hosted the live broadcast of the 9th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The event featured an inspiring and insightful interaction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed students, parents and teachers from across the nation. The Prime Minister shared valuable guidance and responded to questions from participants across India, emphasising stress-free learning, strengthening the teaching-learning process and ensuring the overall development of children. The session also included video presentations showcasing innovative projects undertaken by students from various schools, reflecting the creativity and talent of young minds nationwide. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her gratitude for being a part of this significant national initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts