Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, facilitate Pariksha Pe Charcha online

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, facilitated the live online streaming of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 for its students. Under the able aegis of the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, the school hosted the live broadcast of the 9th Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The event featured an inspiring and insightful interaction by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed students, parents and teachers from across the nation. The Prime Minister shared valuable guidance and responded to questions from participants across India, emphasising stress-free learning, strengthening the teaching-learning process and ensuring the overall development of children. The session also included video presentations showcasing innovative projects undertaken by students from various schools, reflecting the creativity and talent of young minds nationwide. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh expressed her gratitude for being a part of this significant national initiative.
