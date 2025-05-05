DT
Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, gets Edu award

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:07 AM May 05, 2025 IST
The school has been honoured with the Asia’s Future Leader in Education Award 2025 by the Borderless Education Council. The prestigious accolade recognises Mount Carmel’s unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence and shaping the future of education. The school has been awarded the International Collaboration School Associateship Certificate by the Borderless Education Council. The recognition designates the institution as a BEC International Associate School, highlighting ongoing commitment to meeting global education standards and fostering international partnerships. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said, “These honours mark important milestones in our journey towards empowering young minds with a forward-thinking, globally relevant education.” The founders and directors along with the principal congratulated the entire Mount Carmel family.

