Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, gets State NSS Award 

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, gets State NSS Award 

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 02, 2025 IST
The school has been honoured with the State NSS Award for 2023-24, presented by the Chandigarh NSS Cell, Education Department, Chandigarh Administration. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, accompanied by Dr Sumita, Programme Officer of the NSS unit, received the award on behalf of the school. This recognition highlights the school’s outstanding commitment to community service and social responsibility through the National Service Scheme. Expressing her joy on the occasion, Dr Parveena John Singh said, “This award is a testament to the spirit of service and leadership that we nurture at Mount Carmel. I am extremely proud of our students and faculty who have worked tirelessly to make a positive impact in the community.”

