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Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh holds graduation ceremony for UKG students

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh holds graduation ceremony for UKG students

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:38 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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The school organised its graduation ceremony for the students of UKG and Grade V in the school’s amphitheatre. The ceremony, marking an important milestone in the academic journey of young learners, was graced by the Founders and Directors, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, along with Principal Dr Parveena John Singh. The programme began with a scripture reading and a prayer, followed by a welcome address. A special segment was dedicated to the felicitation of the Founders and Directors in recognition of their leadership and contribution to education. Students of UKG presented poem recitations, which were followed by their convocation ceremony. The audience applauded as the young graduates received their scrolls of merit. Grade V students added vibrancy to the event with a dance performance, while class representatives expressed their gratitude through speeches reflecting on their primary school journey. The highlight of the programme was the convocation ceremony of Class V students, marking their transition to the next phase of learning. A special performance by Dipak Sahoo of Grade V added charm to the occasion. Addressing the gathering, the Founders and Directors encouraged the students to become lifelong learners and responsible individuals. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the traditional cap-tossing by the graduates, symbolising their aspirations for the future.

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