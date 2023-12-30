Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, holds workshop for teachers

To address the crucial issue of sexual harassment at the workplace, the school conducted a workshop, exclusively designed for teachers. The workshop, aimed to raise awareness, offer preventive strategies and cultivate a secure and respectful atmosphere on the school premises. The workshop featured engaging sessions and discussions, equipping participants with valuable insights into recognising, reporting, and preventing incidents of sexual harassment. By focusing on the unique challenges faced by educators, the school demonstrated its commitment to fostering a workplace that prioritises safety and inclusivity. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the school believes that creating awareness and implementing preventive measures are essential steps towards maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.

