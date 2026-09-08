Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, honoured

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, was honoured at the prestigious ‘Swachh Chandigarh – Ward Ranking Launch & School Star Awards’ organised by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The award recognised the school’s innovative efforts towards cleanliness, hygiene, waste segregation and environmental sustainability. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, under the guidance of Founders & Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, reaffirmed the school’s commitment to nurturing environmentally responsible citizens and inspiring students to contribute towards a cleaner, greener and sustainable Chandigarh.

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