Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosts capacity building programme

The school hosted a capacity building programme on ‘Computational Thinking (CT) and AI Readiness (Preparatory Stage)’ with the objective of equipping educators with future-ready pedagogical strategies. The programme commenced with a prayer, followed by a cordial welcome to the distinguished guests, subject experts, judges, and participating teachers. The event was graced by Monica Sharma, Principal, PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, and Nina Pandey, Principal, ATS Valley School, Dera Bassi, as the guests of honour. The technical sessions and evaluation were led by Dr Navneet Sehgal, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Chandigarh University, and Dr Mehtab Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Chandigarh University, Mohali. A total of 13 case presenters from Ankur School, Kailash Bahl DAV Centenary Public School, Kundan International School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, AKSIPS Smart School, Chandigarh, and the host school presented innovative classroom practices demonstrating the effective integration of computational thinking and artificial intelligence. In her address, Dr Parveena John Singh, Principal, Mount Carmel School, reaffirmed the importance of continuous professional learning, stating that empowered teachers are instrumental in nurturing creative, critical, and future-ready learners. The programme concluded with the declaration of the results, where the judges applauded the participants for their exceptional efforts, innovative thinking, and effective classroom applications of computational thinking and artificial intelligence. The winners were felicitated for their outstanding presentations. Neeru Bajaj of Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, secured the first position, Shalini Pathak of Kundan International School, Chandigarh, secured the second position, and Nalini Ajay of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, secured the third position. The programme concluded with a feedback session, distribution of certificates to all participants, and a heartfelt vote of thanks.

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