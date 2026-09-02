Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosts Inter-School Dance Competition

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, hosted an Inter-School Dance Competition 'Twirls of Freedom', with 105 students from 11 Tricity schools participating in solo, duet and group categories. In the solo category, Snehpreet (Ankur School) won the first place, Triaksha Malhotra (YPS Mohali) secured the second place, Vyona Sharma (St Anne's) stood third, and Mahi Kaur (St Xavier's, Mohali) received a consolation prize. In the duet category, AKSIPS- 45 won the first place, YPS Mohali secured the second place, St Anne's stood third, and St Joseph's received a consolation prize. In the group category, Mount Carmel, Zirakpur, won the first place, Ankur School secured the second place, St Anne's and PML SD Public School shared the third place and AKSIPS Sector 45 received a consolation prize.

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