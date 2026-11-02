Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organises educational programme to Udaipur, Mount Abu

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised an educational discovery programme to Udaipur and Mount Abu for middle and senior school students. They visited prominent attractions, including City Palace, Bagore Ki Haveli, Saheliyon Ki Bari, Moti Magri, Dilwara Jain Temple, Adhar Devi Temple, Nakki Lake and Sunset Point, gaining insights into India’s rich cultural heritage and architectural splendour. Students also participated in media projects, blog challenges and podcast creation, enhancing their creativity, teamwork and communication skills. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh emphasised the importance of experiential learning. The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and badges, celebrating the students’ participation and enriching their learning beyond the classroom.

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