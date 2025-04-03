DT
Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organises farewell ceremony for Class XII students

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
The school organised a farewell ceremony, ‘Bidding Adieu’, for the outgoing Class XII students. The event took place at Hotel Toy, Sector 34, Chandigarh. The ceremony commenced with a special assembly featuring scripture readings and prayers, invoking divine blessings for the students’ success in their forthcoming board examinations. The evening was a harmonious blend of sentiment and celebration, marked by engaging games and interactive activities that fostered camaraderie and nostalgia. A highlight of the event was a fashion show, where students showcased their confidence and talent through multiple rounds, judged on their ramp walk, traditional attire, poise and quick-witted responses. The final round featured a question-and-answer session, evaluated by Principal Dr Parveena John Singh, and Jasleen Kaur Sabarwal, Principal of Mount Carmel School, Mohali. The most exceptional participants were conferred with titles — Shivam Rana with ‘Mr Mount Carmel’, Isha Baliyan with ‘Ms Mount Carmel’, Gurbani with ‘Ms Congeniality’, an Tejas Veer with ‘Mr Personality’. The Principal offered a special prayer, seeking divine guidance and blessings for all students as they embarked on their future endeavours and preparing for their board examinations.

