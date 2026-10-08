Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organises recreational excursion to Game Palacio

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised an exciting recreational excursion to Game Palacio at Elante Mall for students of Classes III to V. The visit aimed to provide students with a refreshing break from their routine. The students enthusiastically enjoyed arcade games, virtual reality experiences, simulation games, and other interactive attractions. The fun-filled outing provided valuable learning experiences and created memorable moments beyond the classroom. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said, "At Mount Carmel School, we firmly believe that education extends beyond the four walls of a classroom."

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