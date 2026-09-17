Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh students visit old age home

NSS volunteers of the school visited the Old Age Home, Sector 15, and Mother Teresa Home as part of a No Bag Day initiative. The students interacted with the inmates, sharing moments of companionship and joy. They also distributed essential items, including eatables, toiletries and clothes. The initiative aimed to nurture empathy, compassion and social responsibility among students. Appreciating their efforts, Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said true education goes beyond the classroom and encourages students to serve society. The visit reflected the NSS spirit of “Not Me But You”.

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