Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, tops in jute-making event

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, won the first prize at Kala Darpan in the jute runner making competition organised by Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur. Competing against several schools, the team impressed the judges with its creativity and craftsmanship, securing a trophy and certificates. The winning team comprised Armaan Singh Malik, Anshita Sharma and Sneha Tegwan, all students of Class XII-E. The school congratulated the students on their remarkable achievement and appreciated their talent, teamwork and dedication, which brought laurels to the institution.

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