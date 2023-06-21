Mount Carmel School, Chd

Students of classes V-VIII were taken for an educational trip to Sonaghat, Chail in HP. They were taken for the zip-line activity, where they learnt the importance of harness and the technique to cross the zip line using harness. The second day commenced with light warm up exercises and strategy games. Student teams performed High Rope Course (HRC) and Rappling. During High Rope Course, students learnt to cross Burma Bridge and Ladder Bridge. The third day began with new exercises. After lunch, students were taken for trekking and participated in ‘The Mega Hunt’ activity. Certificates and medals were awarded to the pupils. Principal Parveena John Singh said this educational trip was an enriching experience for the students.