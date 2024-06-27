The school marked its silver jubilee by organising an impressive event. The programme started by invoking the Almighty. Varinder Chaudhary, Director of Gyan Jyoti College, Rajol, was the chief guest and the guest of honour was Rev Fr Joseph Vellanal, Principal of Mount Carmel Senior Secondary School, Palampur. Mount Carmel School Director Rev Fr Mathew, Rev Fr Johnson, and Rev Sr Anice attended the function. Twenty-five candles were lighted to mark the beginning of the silver jubilee year. The first teachers of the school Shaleeji Manhas and Sonika Sood were a part of the gala. Ayushi Sharma, the first student of Mount Carmel School, Gaggal, was also the part of this jubilee inaugural, and first non-teaching staff Balvinder was also honoured.
