Mount Carmel School hosts 107th blood donation camp; 106 units collected

The Shivanand Chaubey Memorial Charitable Trust, fulfilling its social responsibility, organised its 107th blood donation camp in collaboration with Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur. The camp was held on the school premises under the supervision of a medical team from Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, during which 106 units of blood were collected. The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), Rupnagar Range, Arun Saini, along with Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, Directors of Mount Carmel Schools. All donors were honoured with mementos and certificates of appreciation. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi appealed to the youth to actively participate in such noble causes. On the occasion, the founders and directors, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, were felicitated with the “Icon of Inspiration Award” for their contributions to education and social service.

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