Mount Carmel School hosts inter-school sporting extravaganza

Mount Carmel School hosts inter-school sporting extravaganza

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, hosted an inter-school sporting extravaganza, ‘Junior Champs League’, for the students of the primary wing. A diverse spectrum of track events and sporting contests was meticulously organised, drawing enthusiastic participation from budding athletes from the various schools of the Tricity. The school’s Founders and Directors and Director Manu Garg’s encouraging words and warm interaction uplifted the spirits of the young participants. In their address, they urged students to embrace sports as an indispensable pillar of holistic education, highlighting that athletic pursuits cultivate discipline, resilience, perseverance, and an enduring spirit of teamwork. Throughout the championship, the students displayed exemplary enthusiasm while imbibing the noble virtues of discipline, cooperation, camaraderie, and authentic sportsmanship. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi conveyed her profound appreciation to every individual whose dedication and tireless efforts ensured the seamless execution and resounding success of the event. The memorable celebration of youthful energy and sporting excellence culminated on a solemn and patriotic note with the rendition of the national anthem.

