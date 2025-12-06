DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Mount Carmel School hosts Panache 3.0

Mount Carmel School hosts Panache 3.0

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, under the visionary leadership of Founders and Directors, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, celebrated the captivating first day of its 10th Annual Day Concert, Panache 3.0 - A Decade of Memories and Milestones. The event, held at the Tagore Theatre, featured enchanting performances by students from Nursery to Class V. The ceremony opened with scripture reading and prayer, setting a reverent tone for the joyful festivities ahead. Chief Guest Sanjeev Kalra, IPS, Special Director General Police Cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guard and Director Civil Defence Punjab, along with Guest of Honour Udayveer Singh Dhillon, Mayor of Zirakpur, graced the occasion with their presence. The young performers mesmerised the audience through a delightful array of action songs, theme-based dances, storytelling skits, the stirring beats of bagpipes, vibrant Bhangra fusion and soulful choir presentations. Their infectious energy and innocence won them applause from parents and dignitaries alike. The Chief Guest commended the young performers for their discipline and stage readiness, noting how such events build character and confidence from an early age. Udayveer Singh Dhillon praised the school's commitment to cultural preservation through vibrant performances, emphasizing the role of education in nurturing future leaders. Their encouraging words inspired the audience and highlighted the event's impact on holistic child development. The celebrations also included a prize distribution ceremony honouring scholastic and co-scholastic excellence and outstanding conduct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts