Mount Carmel School hosts Panache 3.0

Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, under the visionary leadership of Founders and Directors, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, celebrated the captivating first day of its 10th Annual Day Concert, Panache 3.0 - A Decade of Memories and Milestones. The event, held at the Tagore Theatre, featured enchanting performances by students from Nursery to Class V. The ceremony opened with scripture reading and prayer, setting a reverent tone for the joyful festivities ahead. Chief Guest Sanjeev Kalra, IPS, Special Director General Police Cum-Commandant General, Punjab Home Guard and Director Civil Defence Punjab, along with Guest of Honour Udayveer Singh Dhillon, Mayor of Zirakpur, graced the occasion with their presence. The young performers mesmerised the audience through a delightful array of action songs, theme-based dances, storytelling skits, the stirring beats of bagpipes, vibrant Bhangra fusion and soulful choir presentations. Their infectious energy and innocence won them applause from parents and dignitaries alike. The Chief Guest commended the young performers for their discipline and stage readiness, noting how such events build character and confidence from an early age. Udayveer Singh Dhillon praised the school's commitment to cultural preservation through vibrant performances, emphasizing the role of education in nurturing future leaders. Their encouraging words inspired the audience and highlighted the event's impact on holistic child development. The celebrations also included a prize distribution ceremony honouring scholastic and co-scholastic excellence and outstanding conduct.

