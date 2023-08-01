Mount Carmel School, Mohali

Hand printing activities in kindergarten are popular and beneficial for young children. These activities often involve using hands to create art or crafts. Children of Pre- Nursery had a fish hand printing activity. Children had great fun as these kind of activities not only stimulate creativity and imagination but also help in developing fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. They also allow children to express themselves through art, fostering their emotional and cognitive development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 100 per cylinder
A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi