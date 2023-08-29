Mount Carmel School, Mohali

Students of the school gave a presentation on different topics of EVS subject, like Solar System, Photosynthesis, Water Cycle Globe and Food Chain. All the students prepared well on the given topics and had made models and placards to depict the content of the topics concerned. All students were very confident while giving presentation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled
There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...
Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class
A complaint was filed following the incident last week
Goa police arrest 2 women for filing fake rape complaints
All three accused involved in filing multiple fake rape case...
Shiv Sena functionary beaten up in Thane
Police register a case