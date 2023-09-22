Mount Carmel School, Mohali

Tots at the school performed an activity, ‘Matching bottles with the lids’, where children have to first figure out what shape and size of lid they need to pick up for putting on to a jar. Through this activity, kids learnt spatial reasoning skills and problem solving.
