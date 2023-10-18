Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school hosted the Rocksport Adventure Camp, where students from Class I to X engaged in a thrilling array of activities. From the challenging ‘Mine Field’, delightful ‘Hopscotch’ and the daring ‘Commando Net’ to the clever ‘Commando Crawl’, the camp was a playground of excitement. Students also tested their mettle on the ‘Hamster Wheel’, scaled new heights with ‘Sport Climbing’, and showcased their teamwork in ‘Tug-of-War’. The ‘Burma Bridge’, ‘Magical Maze’, ‘Laser Beam’, and ‘Hippty Hop Race’ added to the adventure. The camp promoted physical fitness, teamwork and outdoor fun, leaving everyone with unforgettable memories.

#Mohali