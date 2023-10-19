Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school celebrated Grandparents’ Day. The day began with a warm and festive atmosphere. The school premises were adorned with colourful decorations, and the students had prepared a special welcome ceremony for their grandparents. It was heart-warming to see the joy and anticipation in the eyes of both the students and their grandparents. School Principal. Jasleen Kaur also shared her views on this special occasion by saying “Today, we honour the generations that came before us, shaping our lives with their love and stories. I am reminded of my childhood and wish to be a child again who constantly seeks blessings of our beloved elder’s”.

#Mohali