Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school celebrated its 11th Annual Sports Day recently. The event was graced by Founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel, Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Principal Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal. The event commenced with the scripture reading and the school prayer. Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel received the Guard of Honour presented by the students. They also addressed the students and emphasised on fostering a culture that accentuates not just physical fitness but also instills values of teamwork, perseverance, and fair play. The school Sports Captain Gagandeep Singh administered oath to the Council Members wherein they pledged to play the game with true sportsmanship and fair play. Students from all four Houses of the school namely Keats, Wordsworth, Milton and Shakespeare participated enthusiastically. The trophy of Best Athlete (Boy) was bagged by Gurnoor Singh Mann (X) and the trophy of Best Athlete (Girl) was bagged by Parneet Kaur (X).The Best House and Best Contingent trophies were bagged by Keats House.

#Mohali