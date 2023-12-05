The school celebrated its 11th Founders’ and Annual Day at Tagore Theatre. The chief guest was Chandra Jyoti Singh, SDM, Mohali. The event was attended by founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, Dr Parveena John Singh, Principal, Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, and coordinating Principal of Mount Carmel Schools, Rashmi I Rafi, Principal, Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, and Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal, Principal, Mount Carmel School, Mohali. The annual function was based on the theme ‘Progressive India’. The evening started with scripture reading, followed by prayer dance. The programme showcased vibrant performances, acknowledging India’s strides in education, politics, economy, agriculture, defence, sports, health, culture and science and technology. The event ended with the vote of thanks and national anthem.
