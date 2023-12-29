Mount Carmel School, Mohali

The school marked a week-long Celebration based on the theme 'Joy of Giving' and witnessed participation from students fostering a culture of kindness and generosity. Founder and Director, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel shared a special message for students on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Principal Jasleen Kaur Sabharwal addressed the students and encouraged them to carry the spirit of selflessness and empathy forward. Various activities including donation drives, fancy dress competition,colouring competition, stocking decoration competition ,creative writing , Christmas-bell making wreath making, nativity scene-making were conducted. Students of classes III to V presented the scene of birth of Jesus Christ through the 'Nativity Play'.
