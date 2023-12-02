 Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, Chandigarh

The school witnessed an energetic Sports Day celebration, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship among students. The event marks the birthday of honourable Founder and Director, Dr Annie Charles Samuel. The Sports Day was a testament to the school’s commitment to promoting physical fitness and healthy competition. The day commenced with a prayer to the almighty followed by March Past and spectacular performance by the school band. This was followed by a wide range of sports and athletics events for the juniors and 100m, 200m races and relays for the seniors. Many former students of the school also joined the audience to cheer the players. They also sportingly participated in a tug-of-war competition with present Class XII students. To encourage students, teachers also participated in races and tug of war. The excitement and enthusiasm of the participants were palpable, as they competed with great zeal, displaying their athletic prowess. The highlight of the event was the award ceremony, where the outstanding performers were recognised and awarded medals and certificates. The Founders and Directors opined that the Sports Day not only encouraged physical fitness but also instilled values like teamwork, perseverance and discipline among the students. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh commended the students for their dedication and sportsmanship.


