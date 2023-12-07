Mount Carmel School, Sector 47-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 36th Annual-cum-Founders Day on the theme, ‘One World One Family One Future’ at Tagore Theatre. The chief guest of Slot-3 was Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, CCPCR, and guest of honour was Navjeet Klair, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh. The other dignitaries who graced the occasion in Slot-1 and 2 of the function were Sukhjit Singh Rana, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Reserve Police Force, North West Sector, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police, UT, Chandigarh, and Lt General Sudesh Kumar, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, School of Artillery, Deolali. The event commenced with the enunciation of an auspicious verse from the holy Bible followed by a welcome speech by the Head Boy. The programme comprised of welcome dance filled with hues and vibrant foot-tapping moves, ravishing Russian dance, alluring ballet dance, energetic German dance, vigorous Chinese dance, exuberant BTS dance, fascinating African dance, fantabulous bhangra and medley by the senior choir perfectly synchronising in rhythm. The school’s achievements were shared through the annual report of the past session followed by the prize distribution. The founders and Directors, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, along with Principal Dr Parveena John Singh bestowed numerous awards upon the deserving students.