The Bharat Vikas Parishad organised an award function ‘Guru Vandan Chhatra Abhinandan’ to facilitate the Best Teachers and Best Students from the different schools at Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali. Reena Khattar (teacher) and Shreyanshi Poddar (student) of Class X brought laurels to Mount Carmel School, Sector 69, Mohali, by bagging Best Teacher and Best Student award. They were awarded with a trophy and certificate.
