Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated World Labour Day to appreciate and acknowledge the hard work of the support staff. The students were apprised of the importance of the day. They were also shown a presentation on the evolution and status of the present-day work force. The students learnt about the significance of labour laws and unions, and how these have improved the status and living conditions of the workers over the years. On this occasion, the Founders and Directors of Mount Carmel Schools, Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, greeted the support staff and thanked them for their services. Young Mount Carmelites prepared ‘thank you’ cards and presented these to the helping staff during the morning assembly.
