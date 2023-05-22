Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Students of the school did well in Class X Board exam. The school gave 100 per cent result. School topper is Pratima with 95.6 per cent marks. Kapish Verma scored 94.2 per cent and Mouli Sharma scored 93 per cent. Jatin Kashiv got 92 per cent and Smridhi got 91.6 per cent marks. Five students scored 90 per cent marks and above while nine students scored above 85 per cent.