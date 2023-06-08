Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school organised a summer camp "Camp Mount Carmel". Students of classes Pre-Nursery to VIII participated in a wide array of activities such as art and craft, dance, music, clay moulding, cricket, football and skating. The camp concluded on a high note in the presence of distinguished guests. An impressive show by students marked the valedictory ceremony in which parents were also invited. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi applauded the efforts of students and encouraged the budding scholars to trudge the distinct ways to develop their talent for their holistic growth in future ahead .The Principal called for a proactive approach from parents to identify, nurture and appreciate their children's creativity.