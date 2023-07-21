Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school invested its newly appointed Student Council with ‘prefectorial’ responsibilities, in the Cabinet Initiation Ceremony, held on the school premises. The Cabinet Initiation Ceremony was organised to inculcate a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students with their heads held high as future leaders. The occasion was graced by our founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, and Rashmi Ivy Rafi, Principal of the school. The founders and Directors awarded the council members with their badges and sashes. The new leaders took an oath to serve the school and the student community they represent with utmost loyalty and sincerity. The oath was administered by the Principal. The dignitaries congratulated all the council members.

#Zirakpur