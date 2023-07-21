Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school invested its newly appointed Student Council with ‘prefectorial’ responsibilities, in the Cabinet Initiation Ceremony, held on the school premises. The Cabinet Initiation Ceremony was organised to inculcate a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students with their heads held high as future leaders. The occasion was graced by our founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, and Rashmi Ivy Rafi, Principal of the school. The founders and Directors awarded the council members with their badges and sashes. The new leaders took an oath to serve the school and the student community they represent with utmost loyalty and sincerity. The oath was administered by the Principal. The dignitaries congratulated all the council members.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster