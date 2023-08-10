Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school organised a special session for the mothers of pre-nursery and nursery kids. School counsellor Kadambini Rohilla conducted the session. The primary goal of the workshop was to inform the moms about their mental health because research has shown a connection between maternal mental health and the brain activity of their offspring. Special mother-specific activities marked the session’s conclusion. The counsellor answered the mothers’ concerns and practical problems relating to their kids. The workshop ended with smiling faces of the mothers. The school counsellor was praised by Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Centre's Bill excludes CJI for selection of CEC and other ECs
The Selection Committee will be chaired by PM, with the LoP ...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...