Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school organised a special session for the mothers of pre-nursery and nursery kids. School counsellor Kadambini Rohilla conducted the session. The primary goal of the workshop was to inform the moms about their mental health because research has shown a connection between maternal mental health and the brain activity of their offspring. Special mother-specific activities marked the session’s conclusion. The counsellor answered the mothers’ concerns and practical problems relating to their kids. The workshop ended with smiling faces of the mothers. The school counsellor was praised by Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi.

#Zirakpur