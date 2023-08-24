Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Independence Day was celebrated by students and faculty of the school. The celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony and followed by singing of the national anthem. An incredible visual feast was the synchronised march past of four different house contingents to powerful marching music. Founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi, addressed the gathering. The student choir sang a beautiful patriotic song. Students also recited self-written patriotic poems followed by the speech of Head Boy and Head Girl. Several activities, like show and tell – symbols of India, role play of freedom fighters, solo folk dances, poem recitation, best out of waste, etc. were conducted in classes. The school anthem was sung as the celebration came to an end. Refreshments were served to all in the end.

#Zirakpur