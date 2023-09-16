Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

To acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of teachers, students and the management of the school held a grand ceremony on Teacher’s Day. The programme was hosted, organised and carried out by students. A series of cultural items were presented by students, which included a choir, medley of songs, dances and skit. The students felicitated the teachers with beautiful titles. School Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi addressed the teachers and students and appreciated the untiring efforts of teachers.
