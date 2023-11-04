Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school organised a workshop on “The Parenting Posse — Raising the Future Together” for the parents of students of Class I and II. Kadambini, school counsellor, conducted the workshop. The workshop provided a platform for parents to engage in collective discussions and explore effective strategies for supporting their child. Participants actively shared their experiences and aspirations, fostering a supportive community of parents. Overall, the workshop served as an empowering resource for parents, equipping them with tools to create a nurturing environment and promote the holistic development of their children. The workshop culminated with Rashmi Ivy Rafi, school Principal, expressing her views on importance of effective parenting.

#Zirakpur