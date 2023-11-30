Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The Annual Sports Day was organised at the school. It commenced with a grand opening ceremony, marked by the hoisting of the school flag and the lighting of the sports torch. The event was graced by the presence of Founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel, who motivated and inspired the students with an insightful address. The students, divided into various houses, competed in a myriad of sporting events, including track and field activities. The participants exhibited exemplary skill and teamwork creating an electrifying atmosphere that resonated throughout the school ground. The highlight of the day was the marchpast. The closing ceremony featured the distribution of medals and trophies to the winners. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi expressed her gratitude to the teachers and students for their collective efforts in making the sports day a triumph.
