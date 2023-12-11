Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The 8th Founders week and Annual Day of the school were organised recently. The annual day event —PANACHE — at Tagore theatre showcased exceptional talent of students. The event was presided by Founders and Directors Dr. Annie Charles Samuel and Dr. Earnest Charles J. Samuel. K.D. Pandey, City Magistrate, was the special Guest of Honour. The performances illustrated the rich tapestry of cultures within the school and celebrated the unique talent of each student. The event also recognised outstanding achievements in academics and co-curricular activities. Awards were presented to the students, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. School Principal Rashmi Rafi expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in making the event a memorable one.
