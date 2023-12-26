Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school hosted a magical Christmas Carnival, spreading joy and festive cheer among students, parents and staff. The event featured a plethora of activities and attractions for the attendees . From enchanting Christmas carol performances by the school choir to a dazzling display of Christmas tree decorations, the carnival captured the spirit of the season. Founders and Directors Dr Annie Charles Samuel and Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel asserted that Christmas is the time to reach out to others and spread the message of love, peace and harmony. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi extended greetings to everyone present for the festive season. The highlight of the day was, undoubtedly, the appearance of Santa Claus, who distributed gifts and posed for photos with the excited students.

