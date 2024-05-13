Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school held a scholar badge ceremony for classes VI to IX. It was a proud moment for the meritorious students who had worked diligently and conscientiously to achieve their goals. The programme commenced with the blessings of the Almighty and a mellifluous rendition of worship song by the school choir. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi congratulated the students on their achievements. The young achievers received their scholar badges for excellence in academics from the principal. The ceremony culminated with the vote of thanks and singing of the national anthem.
