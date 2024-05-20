Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Students of the school excelled in board examinations. In Class X, the school got 100% result. Angad Singh is the school topper with 98.4% laced with a perfect score in mathematics and social science. Samar Sethi secured 94.6%, followed by Japleen Kaur securing 92.4%. Founders and Directors Dr. Annie Charles Samuel and Earnest Charles J Samuel congratulated the students on their success. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi applauded the students for the commendable scores and said t the remarkable result is a testimony to the collective hard work, consistency and sincerity of the teachers and students.

