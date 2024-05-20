Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

Students of the school excelled in board examinations. In Class X, the school got 100% result. Angad Singh is the school topper with 98.4% laced with a perfect score in mathematics and social science. Samar Sethi secured 94.6%, followed by Japleen Kaur securing 92.4%. Founders and Directors Dr. Annie Charles Samuel and Earnest Charles J Samuel congratulated the students on their success. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi applauded the students for the commendable scores and said t the remarkable result is a testimony to the collective hard work, consistency and sincerity of the teachers and students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...
Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on
Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search