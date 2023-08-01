Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, holds inter-house quiz competition

The school conducted an inter-house GK quiz competition on its premises, in which four houses — Shakespeare (green), Milton (blue), Keats (red) and Wordsworth (yellow) — with four participants each participated. The quiz was divided into four rounds – general round, buzzer round, audio round and rapid fire round. Wordsworth House won the competition. Principal Rashmi Ivy Rafi congratulated the winners and appreciated the participants for being such a sport. She also appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers for organising such a wonderful event and motivated all the students to participate in such events.

