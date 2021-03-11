On the occasion of World Environment Day, Deep Bedi, Principal of Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal, along with facilitator Blesson Skaria and young Literans, met Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and Member of Rajya Sabha. The children had a face-to-face conversation with him. They also had a question-answer round with him. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the students also gifted a sapling to him. Meanwhile, a summer camp was also organised at the school for students of grades Nursery to VIII. The objective of this camp was to ensure all-round development of children. Activities like painting, dancing, aerobics, personality grooming and spoken language skills, yoga, Zumba etc were organised to help children identify their passion and enhance their skills. On the seventh day of the camp, a trip was organised to the Dreamland Water Park, Karnal, for all participants. On the last day, a small ceremony was also organised to appreciate the efforts of all participants who were also awarded participation certificates.
