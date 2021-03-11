Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

MLZS, Karnal, celebrated World Bicycle Day by carrying out a bicycle rally in Madhuban Police Academy. The young Literans got up early in the morning to spread the message of saving environment by using bicycles, the green wheels.
