Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal

Students celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm. The students were also given guidance to promote awareness about the Tricolor. The Karnal administration also organised a cultural programme on the Independence Day at Anaj Mandi, Karnal. Different schools participated in this event. MLZS, Karnal, participated under the guidance of Deep Bedi, Principal and got selected for the best patriotic theme performance. The chief guest of the function was Sanjay Bhatia MP, who hoisted the National Flag and addressed the gathering.