Mount Litera Zee School, Karnal, students took part in the Zonal Block Sports Tournament and emerged victorious. The students dominated in chess wherein Manraj won a gold medal; in badminton, Naman Narwal and Naitik Choudhary bagged gold medals. In shooting, Naman Singh and Aditya Punia got gold medal. Digvijay got bronze medal in athletics. In taekwondo, Vishu Vats and Surya Vats received gold medals. In skating, Ananya Gupta bagged gold medal. In table tennis, Ananya Maan and Avantika Maan got gold medal. In archery, Aryan Punia received gold medal. The football team (boys under-14 & boys under-17) got gold medal. In lawn tennis, Rudra Rawal and Saksham Goel got gold medals and Nikhil and Rudra Rawal got silver medals. Prabhjas was selected in the cricket team for district-level tournament on trial basis.